Nigel Hooper, 51, of Cresselly, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

It was alleged that, between December 2015 and March this year, Hooper made constant threats of violence against the woman, assaulted and strangled her, threw a bottle of urine at her, and coerced her in to taking out finance.

The assault charge related to allegations of violence on July 1, 2021.

Hooper pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Caitlin Brazel, defending, told the court that Hooper said his actions relating to the assault charge were self-defence.

She added that he denied the allegations in the coercive control offence took place.

Judge Catherine Richards set a trial date of September 17, and Hooper was re-admitted to bail.