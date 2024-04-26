Castle Square in Haverfordwest is hosting a hub of activities including gardening, games, art workshops and music today (Friday) and Saturday as part of the Sharing the Square event.

The square has been transformed into a welcoming social space where people can share memories and ideas for the future of the square and link to the castle.

Today, Friday, there is a market day around the town, a Finding the Square art workshop, a square garden , an archive gallery and drop -in cuppa and conversations all day.

Tomorrow morning, there is a Square Lounge selling coffee and breakfast rolls for £1 to early birds.

Finding the Square art workshops will take place in the morning and afternoon.

In the afternoon the Square Lounge will be serving tea and square cake as well as hosting games and music.

Click here for the programme.

The event is being hosted by spacetocreate and it is hoped that it will allow residents to shape the design of the planned redevelopment of Castle Square.

“Castle Square is the place to be,” said regeneration arts development officer Ruth Jones “There’s a garden being planted and a chance to create your own little Perspex model of the square and share you views on how you want the space to look and what it could be used for.

“All day family fun and games.”

The project aims to breathe new life into Castle Square – the last remaining of four squares that once defined the town centre – while retaining its important function as a site for the farmers market and other local events and activities.

It is part of a wider regeneration drive within the county, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Levelling Up Fund and Transforming Towns Fund to encourage vibrant town centres, maintain and increase footfall to support shops, decrease vacant buildings, create jobs and promote town centre living.

As well as this, it is hoped that the development would boost a sense of pride in place within the county town.

The square is the gateway to the main pedestrian access to Haverfordwest Castle and the project will also generate visual and access improvements to Castle Back and other pedestrian routes to the castle from Castle Lake car park.

The castle site itself is in the process of major regeneration works to be completed in 2027 with a new visitor centre in the old gaol, a revamped town museum in the Governor’s House and an outdoor events space.

Further community engagement, focus groups and workshops will follow in late 2024 and 2025 focusing specifically on the castle site; covering activities, events and content of the visitor attraction. To keep abreast of castle developments email heartofpembs@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to be added to the mailing list.