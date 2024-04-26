Police were called to Ebbw Fawr Learning Community in Ebbw Vale at around 10.20am following reports that a pupil had received threatening messages, the South Wales Argus reports.

A teenage boy has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of making threats, while pupils and teachers remain locked in their classrooms.

The incident comes just two days after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford.

A 13-year-old girl appeared at Llanelli Magistrates Court this morning charged with three counts of attempted murder before being remanded in custody.

Responding to the incident at Ebbw Fawr Learning Community, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a call to report that the secondary campus to Ebbw Fawr Learning Community had been placed in partial lockdown at around 10.20am on Friday 26 April after a teenage pupil had allegedly received threatening messages.

"Our officers are in attendance.

"We have arrested a teenage boy on suspicion of making threats.

"The arrest did not take place on school premises and was not made in the Ebbw Vale area.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

Gwent Police say the suspect was searched on arrest and no offensive weapons were found.

Officers remain at the school to reassure parents and liaise with the school.

Parents were notified of the situation after receiving text messages from the school.

One of these texts, posted on social media, read: "The school is in a partial lockdown situation. During this period the telephones and entrances will be unmanned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out.

"All students are safe in classrooms and all doors and access points are locked."