Pembroke Dock’s Ledwood Mechanical Engineering has achieved Fit for Hydrogen (F4H2) and Carbon Capture Usage and Storage (CCUS) status.

The accreditation is awarded by Nuclear AMRC, funded through the Zero Carbon Humber Partnership and the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

Receiving the two statuses signifies that Ledwood has made significant advancements in business improvement and sector-specific learning.

It is now regarded as fully capable of servicing the hydrogen and CCUS sectors.

Valid for up to three years, this certificate allows the company to measure its operations against the standards required for these rapidly expanding industries.

Mark Davies, head of development for Ledwood, said: "Both hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage are an important part of the technology portfolio for meeting net zero ambitions.

"Having already achieved Fit for Nuclear, F4H2 and CCUS status will now help us to prepare new opportunities in these emerging sectors along with the F4OR programme that we have begun with ORE Catapult and Floventis Energy to develop our understanding of the floating offshore wind market."

Ledwood specialises in complex project delivery in the process and energy sectors.