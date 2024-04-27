Have you noticed a bad smell lingering inside your home? It can be frustrating to discover a bad odour and it’s even worse if you can’t seem to shift it.
While you might have tried to get rid of it by cleaning or spraying your favourite room spray, there are a few house plants that can help eliminate bad smells.
The experts at GardeningExpress have shared seven houseplants that can help you remove bad smells and leave a fresh-boosting scent at home.
The houseplants are best placed around the kitchen and bathroom where unwanted odours may be found but it’s worth being aware of humidity levels and how much sunlight the plants get to make sure they survive.
Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, said: “The last thing anybody wants is to walk in a home and be knocked back by a foul smell in the air.
“Cooking smells from curry and fish can have a pungent smell and be difficult to remove.
“However, incorporating houseplants such as spider plants and Jasmine flowers can help provide a fresh, refreshing scent instead.”
7 houseplants that can help remove bad odours from your home
Spider plants
Spider plants can help purify the air while absorbing bad odours.
They love humidity so they can be placed in the bathroom and they thrive in bright and indirect sunlight.
Aloe vera
Aloe vera purifies the air by eliminating common chemicals found in detergent and household cleaning products.
You’ll need to put them near windows that get direct sunlight otherwise, you might find they die out quickly.
Bamboo palms
These tall plants can help purify the air but you’ll need to make sure they get fed and watered regularly.
If they don’t receive the right amount of sunlight, their leaves will fall off instantly.
Jasmine
These flowers can add a rich, fruity scent to a room and they are said to look great in windowsills.
You’ll need to monitor humidity levels to make sure they can survive.
Lavender
Lavender plants won’t necessarily eliminate smells but they do bring a strong aroma which can help overcome any unwanted cooking smells.
For lavender to thrive, put it in a bright sunny spot.
Thyme
Thyme can be a good herb to grow on the window sill and it can provide a spicy ‘punch’ aroma to your home.
Peace lilies
Peace lilies can make a home look inviting while removing unwanted smells as they purify the air and absorb odour.
