LIVE: Barley Saturday Cardigan updates and pictures as crowds gather

- Cardigan's biggest day of the year - Barley Saturday - is in full swing in the town today.
- The huge event attracts crowds from far and wide ahead who will be lining the main street as the 2pm parade of livestock and vehicles takes place.
- There are diversions in place around the outskirts of the town, and we'll be keeping an eye on the traffic situation as the day goes on.
- Traffic maps are showing slow going on approach roads to the town.
