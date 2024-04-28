The crew were paged at 7.48pm to reports of the 26ft yacht that was drifting without power in the vicinity of Cemaes Head.

The station's Atlantic 85 lifeboat was launched and made best speed to the yacht, whose crew requested a tow into a mooring along the River Teifi.

A tow was rigged and the Atlantic 85 brought the yacht upriver to The Moorings.

The lifeboat returned to station and was washed down and was ready for service again at 10pm.