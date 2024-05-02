The Sunderland Ward at South Pembrokeshire Hospital and the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust have both benefitted from the success of the recent Penfro Modellers Club Model Show held in March.
Cheques for £190 each were presented at the town’s Heritage Centre where the club meets monthly.
“The hospital ward is, of course, named after the most famous of flying boats, the Short Sunderland, which flew from Pembroke Dock for nearly 20 years and is so well remembered,” said Peter Mitchell of the Modellers Club.
"Excellent show"
“We had an excellent show this year and are disappointed that we were not able this year to raise more money for the hospital and for the Centre which hosts our event.”
The Heritage Centre’s displays interpret the maritime, aviation and military heritage of the town, as well as the social and community heritage of Pembroke Dock.
The Centre, at the Royal Dockyard Chapel, Meyrick Owen Way, is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm.
For more information, see www.pdht.org
