Cheques for £190 each were presented at the town’s Heritage Centre where the club meets monthly.

“The hospital ward is, of course, named after the most famous of flying boats, the Short Sunderland, which flew from Pembroke Dock for nearly 20 years and is so well remembered,” said Peter Mitchell of the Modellers Club.

"Excellent show"

“We had an excellent show this year and are disappointed that we were not able this year to raise more money for the hospital and for the Centre which hosts our event.”

The Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre’s David Howell and Rik Saldanha are pictured with David Woolnough, Paul Emens, Derek Church and Peter Mitchell. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

The Heritage Centre’s displays interpret the maritime, aviation and military heritage of the town, as well as the social and community heritage of Pembroke Dock.

The Centre, at the Royal Dockyard Chapel, Meyrick Owen Way, is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am to 4pm.

For more information, see www.pdht.org