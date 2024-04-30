This includes the South Wales Police, Dyfed Powys Police, and Gwent Police force areas.

The research, conducted by Go.Compare Car Insurance, shows South Wales police forces reporting 35,547 speeding offences every year, a ratio of one infraction for every 43.4 vehicles - the lowest in the country.

This suggests that South Wales is among the region's safest for motorists.

On the other end of the scale, Warwickshire has emerged as the speeding hotspot of England and Wales with one offence for every 4.58 vehicles.

Tom Banks, a car insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: "Speeding is perhaps one of the most common safety risks associated with using our roads, so identifying the country’s hotspots is a key indicator of where the most dangerous places to drive are."

He added: "It’s also important to avoid straying over the limit yourself so that you don’t put the safety of yourself and others at risk."