The travel experts at Tripadvisor have revealed the "best of the best hotels" in the UK as part of the 2024 Travellers' Choice Awards.

The awards revealed the 25 best hotels in the UK as well as winners for various categories including dog-friendly, B&Bs and small & boutique.

Travelers have spoken: The #1 hotel in the world is here. Is it a beach bungalow in the Maldives? A rainforest retreat in Costa Rica? Check out our 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Hotels list to find out. https://t.co/CxiFUeYrkS pic.twitter.com/qvwwykOnux — Tripadvisor (@Tripadvisor) April 23, 2024

Explaining the awards Tripadvisor said: "The Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best title celebrates the highest level of excellence in travel.

"It’s awarded to those who receive a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

"Out of our 8 million listings, fewer than 1% achieve this milestone."

The best small and boutique hotels in the UK

When it came to the best small and boutique hotels Tripadvisor said the list featured everything from "hidden gems to cosy retreats" but all the places on the list were "smaller stays" that "make a big impression".

The best "small and boutique" hotels in the UK, according to TripAdvisors' Travellers’ Choice Awards, are:

Fingal, Edinburgh Grove of Narbeth, Narbeth Haven Hall Hotel, Isle of Wight Tavistock House Hotel, Tavistock A Room With A View, Brighton No.26 By The Sea, Oban The Egerton House Hotel, London The Roseate Villa Bath, Bath Washingborough Hall Country House Hotel, Washingborough Windermere Boutique Hotel, Windermere The Fossil Tree Hotel, Blackpool Twr y Felin Hotel, St Davids Manor Court, Newmark-on-Trent Tigh na Sgiath Country House Hotel, Dulnain Bridge Cringletie House, Peebles The Harrison, Belfast Mill End Hotel, Chagford Gidleigh Park, Chagford Ardtara Country House, Upperlands Yorebridge House, Bainbridge Lands of Loyal Hotel, Alyth Cedar Manor, Windermere Knockendarroch Hotel, Pitlochry Talland Bay Hotel, Porthallow Marshall Meadows Manor House, Berwick upon Tweed

Two "small and boutique" Pembrokeshire hotels named among best in the UK

Grove of Narbeth (Narbeth) and Twr y Felin Hotel (St Davids) have been named among the top 15 best small and boutique hotels in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Grove of Narbeth

Grove of Narbeth featured second in the best small and boutique hotels category in the Tripadvisor awards, beaten only by Fingal in Edinburgh.

The Pembrokeshire hotel has a five out of five rating on Tripadvisor from more than 2000 reviews.

Describing the hotel, Tripadvisor said: "Grove of Narberth is a cosy country house with a laid-back, homey atmosphere.

"Clever architecture and luxe touches, like sumptuous bedding and lovely bathroom products, make this hotel truly stand out.

"Plus, it's got a variety of accommodations, including family rooms and reduced mobility options, that can cater to diverse needs.

"Guests can enjoy the mountain views and the stunning grounds, while taking in activities like horseback riding and hiking."

One visitor to the hotel, describing it as a "stylish comfortable rural retreat" on Tripadvisor, said: "The Grove had come highly recommended by a friend and it did not disappoint.

"Beautifully restored in arts and crafts style the Grove offers great comfort and a warm welcome.

"The bar , sitting rooms and restaurants are delightful and inviting and the food excellent. I would heartily encourage any would be visitors and fully intend a return trip."

Twr y Felin Hotel

Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids was named the UK's 12th best small and boutique hotel in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards.

It boasts a five out of five rating on Tripadvisor from more than 200 reviews.

The travel experts said Twr y Felin Hotel was a 4-star hotel "that feels like a home away from home".

Tripadvisor added: "With a stunning contemporary design and large gardened grounds, the hotel provides a quiet, calm, and contemporary atmosphere.

"The rooms are exceptionally clean, comfortable and well-equipped, with some offering beautiful sea views.

"The award-winning fine dining restaurant serves delicious meals with perfect portion sizes and refined flavours, accompanied by an extensive wine and drinks list.

"The professional and accommodating staff ensure a high-quality experience throughout your stay. Plus, it's an ideal base for exploring St Davids and enjoying coastal walks."

One visitor to the hotel added: "We experienced a wonderful stay at the hotel and were impressed by the hospitality and professionalism afforded us by the staff.

"Our room was spacious, luxurious, clean and peaceful with outstanding sea views.

"We ate at the restaurant and found the food and drinks to be the best we’ve ever had, superb quality and taste. Would absolutely recommend this location."