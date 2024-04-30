Freya Terry, honoured in the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Cymru Wales Impact Awards, plans to sail around Britain and Ireland solo while raising awareness for mental health issues.

The 21-year-old sailing trainer, who is with the Pembrokeshire Performance Sailing Academy (PPSA), aims to complete this single-handedly, using a yacht she is restoring.

PPSA chief instructor, Richard Owens who nominated Freya for the RYA award, said: "Freya has overcome personal barriers to become an extremely effective, inspiring and positive senior instructor within our training environment.

"Her determination to succeed is contagious and she shows courage and a steely 'can do' attitude."

He added that apart from having her sights set on the UK and Ireland sail, she exhibits strong leadership in her role at PPSA.

Using her personal mental health experience, Freya intends to engage with local communities and the youth during her voyage.

Through conversations, she hopes to reduce mental health stigma and inspire others to seek help.

Freya said: "While my journey hasn’t been easy, it has taught me invaluable lessons about the power of resilience and the importance of reaching out for support.

"I want to sail Pink Delta around Britain and Ireland to share my experiences and the things that have helped me, to reduce the shame and fear surrounding mental health issues and get people talking."

Although the forthcoming challenge could potentially make her the youngest and first female to sail solo around the UK and Ireland, Freya explains that this is not her main objective.

She said: "I’m doing it because I want to help people and visit new places, achieve something remarkable and experience the adventures the sea has to offer.

"I believe that I can so I’m going to try."