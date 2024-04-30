Following Pembrokeshire County Council's initiation of the Enhancing Pembrokeshire Grant, more than £4 million has already been distributed to areas greatly impacted by second home ownership.

The 2024-2025 funding cycle offers £700,000, sourced from the council's second home council tax premium.

Small and large community groups and projects can apply.

There is a £300,000 pool for small grants up to £15,000 which are evaluated year-round.

For large grants up to £100,000, a total of £400,000 is available.

Expressions of interest for these large grants must be submitted by June 14, with complete applications required by July 12, 2024. The smaller grants can be applied for all year round.

The selection process pays attention to initiatives that aim to give learners knowledge and skills for the future, safeguard vulnerable individuals, advocate decarbonisation and tackle climate change, support communities to nurture sustainable and creative living, vitalise the Welsh language among communities and address the ongoing nature emergency.

Further details on this grant can be found on the Council's website.

To register for a project or to request an expression of interest form, please email enhancing.pembrokeshire@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.