Michael Charlton Optometrists in Fishguard celebrated four decades in business last Wednesday alongside patients and staff both past and present.

Michael and his wife Sally moved to Fishguard from Leicestershire and bought a small house practice from Ian Hunter in 1984.

Michael started the business in West Street with himself and one receptionist.

As the need for more staff and space grew, he moved the practice across the road to Fishguard’s former The Man’s Shop. He developed this into a spacious practice with a growing team of employees.

By 2008 more space was again needed, so the business incorporated the old Pete’s Flower Garden building. This created a bright airy reception and dispensing area with more ground floor consulting rooms.

“The nature of optometry has improved greatly over the past 40 years,” said Michael.

“We can now offer a much higher level of clinical care, incorporating extended tests and scans to detect eye disease and problems.

“Early detection means earlier treatment and in some instances can be sight saving or even lifesaving.

“Optometrists undertake incredible advanced training these days to extend their skills and level of care. It has been an amazing journey, never a dull moment and a profession I still love.”

Many patients and former staff members called in to help celebrate and to reminisce.

“People were amazingly complimentary” said Sally. “It really was quite emotional.

“We love meeting people and have become friends with many of our patients over the years. 40 years has gone so fast “We came to Fishguard not knowing anyone but through bringing up our two children and the business we now know so many people; it’s just brilliant.

“Fishguard has really embraced us and the business for which we are very grateful.”