The Welsh Government says that it has a requirement to extend customs infrastructure at the Port of Fishguard due to the UK leaving the European Union.

The project would increase the capacity of the Port of Fishguard and the upgrades would include two new processing buildings (one permanent and one temporary), a mechanical and electrical plant (MEP) structure, a waste facility building, two water tanks and an increased capacity for heavy goods vehicles (HGV) parking.

The government has put out a tender for initial work at the port. It is looking for companies to provide the geotechnical and geo-environmental design parameters for the design of three processing buildings; a plant, produce and small animals building; a workshop; and a livestock building.

There will also be nine ancillary structures: two MEPs, one animal waste facility, three plant structures (VRV, condensers, and electrical) and three water tanks.

Also incorporated is an HGV parking area with a capacity for 50 trailers at various locations around the site; a subsurface fuel interceptor tank, a vehicle restraint system, and other associated traffic infrastructure.

Coastal protection, slope reprofiling and/or retaining walls may be required as part of the levelling programme to accommodate the new parking facility.

The Welsh Government said that is supporting Stena Line Ports Fishguard’s plans, which have arisen due to the UK leaving the European Union.

As part of border controls on products of animal origin and on plants and plant products from the EU, physical inspections are being introduced elsewhere in Great Britain from April 30 this year.

Stena’s Rosslare to Fishguard service is the only Republic of Ireland to Great Britain ferry route that carries livestock.

No date has been agreed for inspections of such imports from Ireland, but this is not likely to be before spring 2025.

Brexit means that Fishguard Port will need to build and operate border control facilities on processed and unprocessed products of animal origin, plant and plant products, and live animals (known as SPS goods) imported from the Republic of Ireland.

One requirement of the border controls is the establishment of Border Control Post (BCP) facilities on the port at which an import can be inspected.

“The Welsh Government’s invitation relates to ‘ground investigation works’ at the port and reflects the range of SPS commodity-types that currently arrive at Fishguard port for which BCP facilities might be required,” said a WG spokesperson.

“This includes a livestock facility.”

The tender for the ground works investigation is due to be awarded by the end of this month.

“The ground works investigation is in advance of Stena Line Ports making decisions on the Border Control Post,” added the government spokesperson.