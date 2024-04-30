Jonathan Morgan, chairman of member organisation Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board (CTMUHB), has taken over from Emma Woollett.

The Welsh NHS Confederation represents all NHS organisations in Wales, including seven health boards, three national trusts, and two special health authorities.

Mr Morgan, after leaving the National Assembly for Wales in 2011, has spent 12 years in senior and non-executive roles across health, social care and housing.

Before heading CTMUHB, he chaired Hafod Housing Association, orchestrating social housing and social care services across Cardiff, the Vale, Bridgend, and Rhondda Cynon Taf.

He also held an independent member position on the board of Health Education and Improvement Wales and served on the Audit Committee for the Public Services Ombudsman and Future Generations Commissioner.

Mr Morgan said: "I’m delighted to be the new chair of the Welsh NHS Confederation following on from my colleague Emma Woollett, chair of Swansea Bay University Health Board.

"The NHS faces a tough time but there are opportunities for innovation, creativity and focus by working across the organisations that make up our health service.

"I want us to continue the work with ministers, Members of the Senedd and key public service partners as we find new and bold solutions to deliver a health and care service that responds to the needs of the people of Wales to ensure the best outcomes for our population."

Darren Hughes, director of Welsh NHS Confederation thanked Ms Woollett for her service.