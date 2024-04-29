A Carmarthenshire man has been charged with manslaughter.
Jason Thomas, 39, from Llanelli, has today (Monday, April 29) been charged with the crime following an incident on March 25 last year.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a property in Robinson Street, Llanelli after concerns for the welfare of a man.
The victim, 22-year-old Liam Rhys Morgan-Whittle, was taken to hospital where he died.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Thomas was "quickly arrested" and later released on conditional bail as the investigation continued.
He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 30, 2024.
