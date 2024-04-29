Jason Thomas, 39, from Llanelli, has today (Monday, April 29) been charged with the crime following an incident on March 25 last year.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a property in Robinson Street, Llanelli after concerns for the welfare of a man.

The victim, 22-year-old Liam Rhys Morgan-Whittle, was taken to hospital where he died.

Dyfed-Powys Police said Thomas was "quickly arrested" and later released on conditional bail as the investigation continued.

He is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on May 30, 2024.