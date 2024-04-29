Police are hunting a Cardigan man who is wanted for breaching a court order and for assault.
Charlie Moxom is believed to be in the Cardigan or Carmarthen areas, sparking a widespread appeal to find him.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking the public to help track down the 36-year-old.
A picture of Moxom has been released and anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We are appealing for information to find Charlie Moxom from Cardigan.
"The 36-year-old is wanted for breaching a court order and for assault.
"He is believed to be in the Cardigan or Carmarthen areas."
Anyone with information about Moxom's whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 24000227234 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111.
