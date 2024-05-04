Pembrokeshire Coast came seventh in a study of all of the country's national parks and beauty spots that was carried out by Cinch, which took into account the number of nearby cafes, parking spaces, average temperature, and social media popularity.

The Pembrokeshire attraction earned its spot for being a driver-friendly area with 40 car parks, only less than New Forest with 120 and the Peak District with 44.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has 40 car parks in the area.

The overall list was topped by the Peak District, followed by the Lake District in second, New Forest in third, Northumberland in fourth and Dartmoor fifth.

The full rankings are as follows:

Peak District Lake District New Forest Northumberland Dartmoor Norfolk and Suffolk Broads Pembrokeshire Coast Loch Lomond & The Trossachs South Downs Eryri (Snowdonia) Exmoor Yorkshire Dales Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) Cairngorms North York Moors

Pembrokeshire Coast was ranked below the Peak District, Lake District, New Forest, Northumberland, Dartmoor and Norfolk and Suffolk Broads. Monitoring editor at Cinch, Sam Sheehan, said: "Crowning the best national park in the UK based on its scenery alone is no easy feat, as every park is dotted with picturesque villages and stunning sites.

“However, based on our findings, the perfect location for a road trip is the Peak District, the first of Britain’s 15 national parks to be established.

“Covering five different counties and featuring spectacular landscapes, the Peak District is an ideal destination if you’re on the hunt for picture- or video-perfect spots.

“In fact, this stunning part of the world has received over 363 million views on TikTok, making it a true favourite among nature lovers and social media users.”

Despite it's gorgeous views, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park received less views on Tik Tok compared to the Peak District, Northumberland and Dartmoor National Park. Apart from the Peak District, Northumberland and Dartmoor National Park have amassed 212 and 130 million to date respectively on Tik Tok.

But the Lake District is considered the most ‘Instagrammable’ with 4.3 million hashtags on the platform.

Furthermore, the Lake District has the most cafes along Ambleside, Windermere, and other Cumbrian villages with 335, beating Northumberland National Park with 251 and Norfolk with 202 cafes.

The number of cafes in each National Park was sourced from TripAdvisor where restaurant results were filtered down to ‘cafes’ and when a specific place could not be found, the nearest location was used.

Meanwhile, using Weather Spark, New Forest was calculated to have the highest average temperature of 15 degrees in May, slightly higher than South Downs and Exmoor with average readings of 14 degrees.

