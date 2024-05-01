Community groups, individuals and churches across Wales have embarked on a 750-mile fundraising challenge, the distance stretching across Wales and Zimbabwe.

The initiative, dubbed WALK! Wales & Zimbabwe, is organised by the Baptist Union of Wales and international development agency Christian Aid Cymru.

From now until October, participants will step out in support of farming communities in southern Africa.

The region is currently experiencing a destructive drought, leading to a declaration of a state of disaster.

The fundraising feat is part of a bigger appeal, 'Talents of Hope', aimed at empowering these communities through training and support from Christian Aid’s partners.

Sioned Graves, from the Baptist Union of Wales, said: "We’re asking people to commit to walking the number of miles it would take to cross the length of Wales and Zimbabwe.

"If you're able to walk even half a mile - you can join us.

"We will be out and about from now until October, which is from Zimbabwe’s harvest time up until our harvest in Wales – so there’s plenty of time to organise a walk."

The walk is open to anyone and the miles are counted per individual walker.

Participants can raise funds through sponsorships per walk or per mile, and use a customised JustGiving page for collections.

The recent outing in Llansteffan saw participants walk six miles, with the group’s total now standing at 21.

Additionally, 120 miles have been pledged by supporters.

Sioned states: "We’re looking forward to more people joining in this challenge as the weather gets better."

Head of Christian Aid Wales, Mari McNeill, expressed gratitude to the Baptist Union of Wales for the challenge.

She said: "We are incredibly grateful for this exciting challenge for the Talents of Hope Appeal.

"We hope it will strengthen the connection between the two nations and raise awareness for Christian Aid’s work among some of the poorest communities in Zimbabwe."

Those interested can sign up and join the challenge at the Baptist Union of Wales website.