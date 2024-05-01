Twr y Felin Hotel is launching tasting evenings on May 10 and June 21, from 7pm to 9pm.

The hotel's bar and restaurant manager, Peter, will guide guests through wine selections in the Cornel Bar, filled with Cherry Pickles' art.

Tickets, available for over 18s at £35 each, can be purchased via email or phone, with full payment required to secure a spot.

Free parking is available.

Visit the Twr y Felin website for more details.