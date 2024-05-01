Sue Mock, the sub post mistress in Broad Haven, marked the significant milestone, continuing a family tradition that saw her father in service for 38 years and her grandmother for more than 19 years.

Since taking over the role, Ms Mock has provided exceptional service to the community and offered crucial support during lockdowns.

Known for her unwavering dedication to the community, she also volunteers her time to community initiatives, aiding the village school and contributing to the maintenance and enhancement of the village hall.

On her role in the community, Ms Mock said: "It is a team effort to make sure we provide much needed services in rural locations."

She further noted: "It is particularly important at the moment as we can provide access to cash and other banking services as banks are closing across the county."