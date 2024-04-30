Stephan Leyson was convicted by a jury on April 22 of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said that the assault took place on February 20, 2022.

The victim had gone to Leyson’s house where they were watching a boxing match with friends. During the course of the evening, Leyson and the victim argued and he threw his drink over her.

For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

She went upstairs, and Leyson followed her. He made “a number of threats” – including that he would kill her grandparents – and strangled her before smashing her head on the floor.

The court heard that Leyson then “appeared to show regret” and began cradling the victim, but then became enraged after she bit him. Leyson threw the woman on to the bed causing her to suffer bruising to her hip.

“This was undoubtedly a frightening assault for [the victim],” the judge said.

“She was in your home. You followed her upstairs and subjected her to violence.”

The coercive control took place between September 2021 and November 2023.

The court heard that Leyson was accused of using violence against the woman – including biting and slapping her, throwing a lit cigarette at her causing a burnt lip, and making threats – including threatening to throw acid at her.

“This was a persistent action,” the judge said. “A campaign designed to humiliate [the victim].”

In a statement read out by Mr Jones, the victim described herself as previously being “a happy and successful business person”.

The court heard that she had closed her businesses after making her initial report to the police.

Mr Jones said the victim “struggles to express in words the effect of the defendant’s offending”.

“She was scared what the defendant would do to her or her family,” he said.

Stephan Leyson has been jailed for controlling behaviour and an assault against a woman. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Leyson, now 28, of Ger Y Castell in Kidwelly, was described as having “an extensive criminal history” going back to 2011.

David Singh, in mitigation, admitted Leyson’s record was “unenviable”.

He said there had been “issues with dates” during the course of the evidence heard at trial, and that he was acquitted of a charge of strangulation, of criminal damage of the woman’s mobile phone, and of an offence relating to Leyson allegedly throwing a cannabis grinder at her.

Mr Singh said there had been some time since some of the incidents took place, as they had happened “in the early stages of the relationship”.

Leyson was jailed for three years for the assault and 18 months, running concurrently, for the coercive control.

His victim was granted a five-year restraining order against him.