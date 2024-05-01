Renowned actor, Michael Sheen, will play Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan in a surreal recount of the life and legacy of the man who transformed Britain's welfare state and inaugurated the National Health Service in 1948.

The National Theatre Live broadcast of 'Nye' will be live-streamed at the Torch Theatre in May.

The narrative navigates Mr Bevan's life in flashback, starting from his hospital bed, then regressing to his childhood, time as a miner and later, his parliamentary disputes with Winston Churchill.

The play is written by Tim Price, directed by Rufus Norris and is a co-production with the Wales Millennium Centre, spearheaded by the National Theatre.

Renowned theatre critic for The Guardian, Arifa Akbar, awarded the production three stars, noting Sheen's persona as well-suited for the role.

"Nye" is scheduled for screening at the Torch Theatre on Thursday, May 9 at 7.15pm.

The prices are set at £15 for general admission, £13 for concessions, and £8.50 for those under 26.

Patrons can purchase tickets by contacting the Box Office at 01646 695267 or visiting the Torch Theatre website.