Fishguard Mayor, Sharon McCarney chose her winners and runners up from a list of people nominated by the community.

This year’s winners were Vanessa and Alan Bushell for more than 50 years of service to the youngsters of Fishguard and Goodwick Sea Scouts.

Vanessa and Alan retired as leaders in February after decades of devoted service.

Vanessa, who was known as Akela has helped guide and inspire hundreds of north Pembrokeshire children over the last 50 years.

She became a leader in 1977 but had been helping at Goodwick Cubs and Sea Scouts for her Queen 's Guide Award before that.

Alan officially became an assistant scout leader in 1996 but had been supporting the group long before that.

Runners up were Julia Moffett for her work with Greening Fishguard and Goodwick which has taken over the town flowerbeds previously managed by the county council as well as creating a lot of other beautiful green spaces in the twin town.

The other runner up was Julie Mosdell, chairman of the Fishguard New Year’s Eve Street Party Committee whose hard work has helped repeatedly put Fishguard on the map as one of the best places in the country to see in new year.

“There were several nominations and it was a difficult job to get a final three,” said Mayor MacCarney.

“These were Julie Mosdell for all her work with the New Year’s Eve committee to successfully produce a fantastic event each year; Julia Moffat for her contribution to the Greening Group who spend their time tending to the various flower beds to make our towns look beautiful and Vanessa and Alan Bushell for their 45 plus years of service to the youngsters of Fishguard and Goodwick Scouts.

“All are worthy winners and demonstrates the amazing community spirit of our volunteers in Fishguard and Goodwick.

She said that Vanessa and Alan were chosen as overall winners having been nominated by several people for their dedication to The scouting movement.

“I would like to say thank you to all the residents who made the nominations and all the nominees for their selfless work in the community.

“This makes me so proud to be Mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick.”