The Griffon Choir, originally formed under the auspices of the then Pembroke Power Station, has managed to sustain itself despite the pandemic shrinking its size.

Now boasting a smorgasbord repertoire, ranging from classical, traditional, sacred and pop to Welsh classics, the choir accommodates every taste and ability.

After sailing through the pandemic, the retained members are keen to induct new singers into their harmony.

The Griffon Choir is a mixed choir, and tenor and bass voices are particularly urged to try out.

Music reading abilities are not a prerequisite as new songs are taught in accessible stages.

Over the last year, the choir has demonstrated its versatility by performing at multiple charity concerts.

They commenced this year's events with a performance on St David's Day at St John's Church, Tenby, supporting PATCH.

Other forthcoming performances are being secured for Tenby Arts Club and Pembroke Ladies Life Boat Guild.

An Annual General Meeting held at Pembroke Rugby Club on April 22 confirmed a universal agreement that the last year had been a success and the choir was heading upwards thanks to member loyalty, enthusiasm, and an ardent love for singing.

However, it was also announced at this gathering that their long-serving musical director is to retire, leaving an opening for a new helmsperson.

Griffon Choir congregates for rehearsals every Monday evening from 7.30 to 9pm at the Baptist Chapel in Neyland.

They welcome interested parties, both for the role of musical director or as potential new choir members, to partake in their practice sessions.

For further information or to express interest, aiding this stalwart local choir to continue its melodic journey, please contact Penny on 07977 912585 or by email at penny.blackborow@btinternet.com.