Two orders will be enforced at Aberavon Beach, restricting dogs from certain areas of the beach and requiring leads on the Promenade until September 30.

PSPOs, are under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Breaches can lead to a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) of £75 or court fines up to £1,000.

One order explicitly prohibits dogs from Aberavon Beach, the foreshore, sea defences, and access points leading onto the beach between the breakwater at its south-eastern end and the eastern side of the final set of steps on the Promenade.

The second order requires dogs be leashed at all times on the beach promenade.

However, dog walkers are allowed to take their pets to a section of the beach near Scarlett Avenue and a small beach in front of Mariners Quay.

More in-depth information related to these PSPOs can be accessed from the NPT Council's website.