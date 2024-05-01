A HAVERFORDWEST man has denied assaulting and strangling a woman.

Oliver Torkington, 38, of Pembroke Road, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.

Torkington was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation – both against the same woman in St Clears on March 23.

He pleaded not guilty to both offences, and will face a trial on September 18.  