A HAVERFORDWEST man has denied assaulting and strangling a woman.
Oliver Torkington, 38, of Pembroke Road, appeared at Swansea Crown Court charged with two offences.
Torkington was accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and strangulation – both against the same woman in St Clears on March 23.
He pleaded not guilty to both offences, and will face a trial on September 18.
