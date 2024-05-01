The two-hour workshop, starting at 12pm, will feature a 40cm x 30cm natural wood frame construction filled with a custom mix of dried flowers, grasses, and seed heads.

Most of the flowers have been grown and dried by Pembrokeshire farmer Karen MacKechnie of the Floral Goat, with some additional stems from other British flower farmers.

At £70 per person, the event includes all art materials, as well as tea, coffee, and Welshcakes.

To reserve a spot, book online via the Roch Castle website or call them directly.

Free parking is available on-site, but attendees are encouraged to car share due to limited space.

However, Roch Castle's historic architecture is not suitable for those with mobility difficulties.