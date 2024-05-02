The concert, in aid of the Mayor’s Charities - the Welsh Guards charity and the VC Gallery - was very well supported and the choir was in fine harmony, guided by musical director, Juliet Rossiter and accompanist, Carole Rees.

Guests included Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Sharron Lusher MBE; Stephen Crabb MP, Sam Kurtz MS, Councillor Tom Tudor, chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, and County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson.

Two Welsh Guardsmen, in full ceremonial uniform, reflected the close connections between the Mayor and the town with the Regiment’s 1st Battalion.

Busiest chorister on the night was MC Matthew John. To his reputation for jokes, which had preceded him, he added poetry and - in a surprise to colleagues - joined soloist Alyson Griffiths in a delightful duet. They sang a medley of musical and wartime songs, accompanied by Carole.

In Alyson’s solo spot on flute, she played Moonlight Serenade and A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.

The audience wholeheartedly joined in Men of Harlech and a medley of World War I songs and the choir’s 12 items were warmly received.

Choir and audience were thanked by the mayor - this was the final fundraising event of his memorable year in office.

The choir’s next concert is on Friday May 10 at Tabernacle Church, Pembroke at 7.30pm, in aid of Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders - a fully trained volunteer team who give their time to respond to life-threatening calls in support of the Welsh Ambulance Service.