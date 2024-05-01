The supermarket has told customers that the quietest time to shop this weekend will be between 8am and 9am, and between 7pm and 10pm.

Aldi warned customers that Saturday, May 4, is expected to be the busiest shopping day over the bank holiday weekend.

The supermarket also revealed its opening times for the upcoming bank holiday.

Normal opening hours will remain in place at Aldi’s more than 1,000 UK stores on Saturday and Sunday.

Stores in England and Wales will then be open until 8pm on Monday, while in Scotland the closing time will be 10pm as usual.

The opening times of some stores may vary, so customers should check their local store on Aldi’s website before making their journey.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know how much people love to come together over a Bank Holiday weekend, come rain or shine, and that there’s nothing better than enjoying delicious food and drink with friends and family.

“That’s why Aldi is here to help ensure you can pick up everything you need for the long weekend ahead, without having to break the bank.”

Click and Collect is also available to customers at a number of Aldi stores between 9am and 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10am and 4pm on Sundays, bank holiday times will vary.

The news comes after Aldi revealed customers had saved £7million by purchasing Too Good To Go bags from the supermarket.

The bags contain a range of grocery products that are approaching their sell-by or use-by dates and are offered at a reduced price, costing just £3.30 each for at least £10 worth of food.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “It is amazing to see the sheer number of our customers that have made the most of our Too Good To Go Surprise Bags since launching last year.

“This partnership not only allows us to reduce food waste and demonstrate our commitment to being a sustainable retailer, but also enables our customers to access quality food whilst saving even more on their shop.”