Redstone Road will be unavailable at its current junction with the A40 as the EU-funded Llanddewi Velfrey to Redstone Cross by-pass scheme continues.

This comes after motorists driving through Narberth experienced long delays last Friday (April 26).

In a statement issued through Pembrokeshire County Council, Councillor Marc Tierney said: "Residents and businesses were severely impacted by the gridlock that brought Narberth to a standstill for hours last Friday afternoon.

“Traffic has been a little heavier during peak times due to Redstone Road being closed, but thankfully both the weekend closure of the A40 and Redstone closure have been managed well so far by the contractors, Griffiths Ltd and Pembrokeshire County Council.

"We know that traffic can be a problem in Narberth, and I've shared my concerns on this incident with the relevant organisations."

The traffic last week resulted in some drivers being stuck in the town centre for more than an hour, with more congestion feared towards the end of this week as motorists prepare to make journeys over the May bank holiday weekend.

Marc added: “I'd ask that all motorists travelling through town be considerate of other road users especially whilst Redstone Road remains closed and as we approach a busy bank holiday weekend."