The £150,000 trial of the bikes in four Pembrokeshire towns - Haverfordwest, Tenby, Fishguard and Goodwick - has got off to "a fantastic start", said the county council.

But following reports of the bikes being thrown on their sides and ridden by night-time revellers, the authority has taken cautious action.

In a Facebook update on the scheme, the council said: “To reduce the chances of anti-social behaviour, bike hire will not be available between midnight Friday to 5am Saturday and midnight Saturday to 5am Sunday.”

The post has attracted more than 100 comments including reports of bikes being left lying ‘in a heap’ on the ground in several locations.

The scheme, funded by the Swansea Bay and West Wales Metro Partnership, got underway last month and will be on trial for 12 months.

Pembrokeshire County Council said in the Facebook post: "It’s been great to see so many of you hopping on the bikes.

"In the 10 days from April 12 to 22 we have recorded 188 trips by 74 users - a fantastic start to the scheme.

"Some updates. A handy new pick-up and drop-off bay has also been added at Withybush Hospital."

