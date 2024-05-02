John, a member of the group, will be detailing the involvement of his old RAF squadron, No 10, and their Victor V-bombers in Kenya leading up to that country’s independence.

The group meets at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, commencing at 7.30 pm.

Non-members are most welcome.

Further details are available from group chairman, Graham Clarkson, on 01646 689979.