Between May 1 and September 30, dogs are completely banned from being walked on Tenby North Beach and Whitesands in St Davids.

The following beaches have partial dog bans:

Lydstep

Newgale beach and promenade

Saundersfoot beach and promenade

Tenby Castle and South Beach

Amroth beach and Promenade

Poppit Sands

Broad Haven North

Dale

Coppet Hall (voluntary ban)

The dog bans will be in place between May 1 and September 30. (Image: Google Maps)The laws to prevent dogs on these beaches exist to protect the interests of bathers who want to use the space for sunbathing, swimming, or similar seaside leisure activities.

These bans are enforced by leisure staff but from October 1 restrictions are relaxed.

Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Pembrokeshire has many beautiful beaches and there are just a small number where dogs are restricted during certain months.

“We are asking visitors and residents alike to respect all our beaches by sticking to the restrictions in place. Dog owners on all beaches must also make sure they clean up after their dogs so our coastline can be enjoyed by everyone.”

You can view detailed maps online to discover what areas of beaches allow dogs to be walked, with or without a lead.

For more information about dog friendly beaches, go to the Visit Pembrokeshire website.