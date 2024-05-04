There are 11 Pembrokeshire beaches where dogs are now banned or partially banned for the summer.
Between May 1 and September 30, dogs are completely banned from being walked on Tenby North Beach and Whitesands in St Davids.
The following beaches have partial dog bans:
- Lydstep
- Newgale beach and promenade
- Saundersfoot beach and promenade
- Tenby Castle and South Beach
- Amroth beach and Promenade
- Poppit Sands
- Broad Haven North
- Dale
- Coppet Hall (voluntary ban)
The laws to prevent dogs on these beaches exist to protect the interests of bathers who want to use the space for sunbathing, swimming, or similar seaside leisure activities.
These bans are enforced by leisure staff but from October 1 restrictions are relaxed.
Councillor Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for residents’ services at Pembrokeshire County Council, said: “Pembrokeshire has many beautiful beaches and there are just a small number where dogs are restricted during certain months.
“We are asking visitors and residents alike to respect all our beaches by sticking to the restrictions in place. Dog owners on all beaches must also make sure they clean up after their dogs so our coastline can be enjoyed by everyone.”
You can view detailed maps online to discover what areas of beaches allow dogs to be walked, with or without a lead.
For more information about dog friendly beaches, go to the Visit Pembrokeshire website.
