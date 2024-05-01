In an update on the search for missing Luke Stephenson, 19, from Pembroke Dock, Dyfed-Powys Police said that a body was discovered in the Cleddau Estuary at around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson added: "Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Luke’s family has been informed of this development.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time.”

Luke was reported missing on Saturday, April 13 and a multi-agency search was launched after ‘calls for help’ were heard coming from the water at Hobbs Point.

The search was stood down on April 19, with police saying they would focus on intelligence-led enquiries.

Luke's distraught family made a plea for any information on the teen's last-known movements on April 13.

At the time, his aunt, Emma Dewhurst, described her nephew as "jovial, kind, soft and timid" with a funny sense of humour, "a typical 19-year-old lad".