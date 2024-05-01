The tragic discovery was made near Pennar yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 30).

Police currently say that the death is "unexplained".

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman who was found on a beach near Pennar, Pembrokeshire at about 5pm on April 30.

"Her family has been informed.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”

Anyone with information about the woman's death should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.