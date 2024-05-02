The male cub, which has since been released, was found in a shocked state, making distressed sounds amidst rocks on Saturday, April 20.

It was swiftly taken to safety by Keith Hogben, an RSPCA inspector and wildlife officer.

The young badger cub had fallen onto rocks at Porthlysgi Beach, St Davids (Image: RSPCA)

Mr Hogben said: "The cub was found directly below a larger badger sett so we knew where he came from.

"Luckily he was spotted and we were able to find him amongst the rocks and able to get to him before anything happened to him.

"He would have been very vulnerable out in the open and in the daylight."

Evidently, the young cub had fallen from his sett at the beach.

Being a rural cove off the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, it was a challenging task to ensure the cub's collection and safety.

Mr Hogben utilised a wildlife-specific bag instead of the usual cage, as the terrain made accessing the spot quite difficult.

The rescued badger cub was then assessed by Mr Hogben and his fellow RSPCA Wildlife Officer, Ellie West.

They cared for the cub until he was ready to make his return back to his original home.

Ms West said: "On April 22, he was taken back to the sett at dusk and released.

"We were really pleased he was able to be released so soon as he was still at a suckling age and would have not been out and about yet at this age much at all."

The RSPCA urges anyone who encounters an injured or distressed badger to visit their website at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/badgers or dial their emergency line on 0300 1234 999.

