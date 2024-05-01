Western Telegraph
Western Telegraph

Delays on Pembrokeshire A40 due to crash

Delays on A40 at Arnolds Hill due to crash

By Tom Moody

  • There are delays on the A40 Arnolds Hill in Pembrokeshire due to a crash, Dyfed-Powys Police has said.
  • Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

