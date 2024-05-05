The Western Telegraph Camera Club now has 3,200 members and every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

In between the April showers, our keen photographers have been out and about as always, and they've captured some beautiful spring sunsets and sunrises, interesting cloud formations, flourishing flowers and beach fun for our gallery this week.

Enjoy browsing through the pictures below.

And if you'd like to join the Western Telegraph Camera Club, with the chance to have your own photographs featured on Facebook, online or in the paper, just head over to Facebook to sign up.

Leap of faith

Western Telegraph: Stream-jumping at Druidston.Stream-jumping at Druidston. (Image: Rachel Stevenson-Thomas)

All white

Western Telegraph: A beautiful floral carpet at Stackpole Lodge Park Woods.A beautiful floral carpet at Stackpole Lodge Park Woods. (Image: Guy Candler)

Wonderful Whitesands

Western Telegraph: Sundown at Whitesands.Sundown at Whitesands. (Image: Geraint Price)

Canine capers

Western Telegraph: Paw-some pals having a splashing time.Paw-some pals having a splashing time. (Image: Peter Biebrach)

Clouds at the castle

Western Telegraph: A striking sky over Carew Castle.A striking sky over Carew Castle. (Image: Claire Hodges)

Seaside shadesWestern Telegraph: Stunning colours in this Saundersfoot sunrise.Stunning colours in this Saundersfoot sunrise. (Image: Rosemary Rees)

 