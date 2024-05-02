Julia Walsh, 42, of Church Street in Penrhiwceiber, Rhondda Cynon Taf, appeared at Haverofrdwest Magistrates’ Court charged with two offences.

Walsh admitted assault by beating and possession of cannabis relating to offences on April 27.

It was alleged that Walsh assaulted a man at The Strathmore in Tenby.

She was also accused of having cannabis in her possession at the police custody suite in Haverfordwest.

Walsh pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on April 29 and was sentenced to a one-year community order. As part of this, she must complete a nine-month alcohol treatment programme and 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days/

She was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £85 in costs and a £114 surcharge.