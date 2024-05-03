John Mayhew, 67, of Hakin, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with harassment without violence.

Mayhew was alleged to have harassed a woman between September 2023 and March this year by leaving her numerous unwanted messages and attended her home on multiple occasions.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on April 29.

The defendant was sentenced to a one-year community order, as part of which he must complete 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £85 in costs, and a £114 surcharge.

Mayhew’s victim was granted a two-year restraining order against him.