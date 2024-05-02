POLICE are investigating reports of an attempted burglary in Haverfordwest.
Officers are investigating a reported break in at No.37 Food and Wine shop on High Street at around 3am on Wednesday, April 3.
A window was smashed and a door handle was broken.
- For the latest crime and court news for West Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation should contact PC 195 Tayler, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*309634
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here