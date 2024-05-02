Officers are investigating a reported break in at No.37 Food and Wine shop on High Street at around 3am on Wednesday, April 3.

A window was smashed and a door handle was broken.

Anyone with information which could help officers with their investigation should contact PC 195 Tayler, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*309634