The Wales Air Ambulance is seeking participants for its annual Walk Wales fundraiser which runs for the month of June.

Participants can walk, jog, or run their choice distances, anywhere across the world - which previously included a couple from Abertillery who took part in Cyprus.

In the past four years, the event has successfully raised £110,000 for the charity.

The Wales Air Ambulance, operational 24/7 throughout Wales, requires £11.2 million annually to keep its helicopters airborne and its rapid response vehicles on the road.

"Walk Wales is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to play an important role in helping to support our lifesaving service," said Mark Stevens, head of fundraising.

Stevens applauded the £110,000 generated by the event, labelling it as a vital contribution to maintaining the lifesaving service across Wales.

Fundraisers who accumulate more than £50 will be rewarded with a Wales Air Ambulance sports t-shirt.