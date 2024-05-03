The NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year competition aims to celebrate the contribution of women in the Welsh farming industry.

The winner of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2024 award will receive £500 and a Welsh Royal Crystal bowl. The closing date for the competition is Monday 27th May 2024. The award will be presented on Thursday 25th July on the NFU Cymru stand at the Royal Welsh Show.

NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, a former winner of the award who will be one of this year’s judges, said: “The Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award is there to champion the contribution that women make to farming businesses and wider rural life.

"Over the past 25 years we have had a variety of winners, all representing different sectors and parts of the farming industry, and we look forward to receiving applications for the 2024 title and celebrating this great award.”

Heather Holgate, NFU Cymru & NFU Mutual Group Secretary who will be judging alongside Abi Reader, said: "For generations women have played a crucial role in Welsh agriculture, from running farm businesses to leading diversification enterprises to increase farm income and NFU Mutual is proud to support this award. We hope the award inspires other women in Wales to take centre stage and influence farming in the future."

If you are interested in entering, or know someone who you think is worthy of a nomination for the title of Wales Woman Farmer of the Year 2024, please visit the NFU Cymru website or contact the NFU Cymru office by telephoning 01982 554200 or emailing clare.williams@nfu.org.uk