Despite the British public's continued enthusiasm for multigenerational holidays, data suggests that family trips may not be top of the agenda in Wales.

Legal & General's survey of more than 2,000 UK adults found that almost half (46 per cent) believe it's important to embark on holidays with both immediate and extended family members.

This statistic reaffirms the country's general enthusiasm for family trips, with over half (54 per cent) of families planning a 2024 holiday.

Despite this national trend, it appears that Welsh families may be less inclined to join the bandwagon, with just 35 per cent planning to go on holiday this year.

Financial considerations emerged as a key factor influencing holiday decisions, with the cost of a trip being the top concern for 42 per cent of respondents.

Average expenditure for 2024 holidays was roughly calculated at £2,005, higher than 2023's budget of £1,944.

Paula Llewellyn, CMO and managing director (direct) at Legal and General Retail, reemphasised the importance of these multigenerational experiences.

She said: "As families start thinking about their travel plans this year, it’s clear that they aren't just sticking to the tradition of holidaying together; they're eagerly planning, saving, and putting memories at the top of their priority list.

"Our previous research has shown that multigenerational living is on the rise, so it’s hardly surprising to see this crossing over into our family holidays.

"Even with tight budgets, families across the UK understand the benefits of these holidays.

"Cherishing the chance to make unforgettable memories with their nearest and dearest."

Personal financial situations (32 per cent) and cost of the trip (41 per cent) were the most cited reasons Welsh respondents gave for their decision to not book a holiday.