Parents and carers are urged to assess their eligibility as the cost of living continues to squeeze household budgets.

Children of families receiving certain benefits can receive aid for important items such as school uniform, stationery, sports kit, and other equipment.

Only 88 per cent of eligible families have so far claimed their School Essentials Grant, meaning thousands of eligible Welsh children are missing out.

Applications close on May 31, offering some time to check eligibility and apply online.

Headteacher of Ysgol Gymunedol Trimsaran, Steffan Jones, emphasised the important role of the grant: "You want every child to be treated the same, and you want every child to have the same experiences.

"These grants do help, so that all children can get involved and enjoy their time at school, not just those who can afford it."

The School Essentials Grant is available to families with low incomes who receive specific benefits, children seeking asylum, and children in care, granting £125 per child, per year.

For children moving into year 7, there is £200 available, acknowledging the added cost of starting secondary school.

The funds can be allocated for uniforms, coats, shoes, school activities, and classroom essentials.

The grant also provides the school with extra funding to further support learners from lower-income families.

Mr Jones explained: "The best resource we can provide the children is staff, and we do use the grants to fund support staff and just to give them that extra support that they need to succeed."

To receive the School Essentials Grant, families need to register their eligibility through their local authority.

Learners aged from 4 to 16 are eligible if their parent receives specific benefits, including Income Support, Child Tax Credit, and Universal Credit, amongst others.