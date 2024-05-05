The German supermarket giant says it is keen to open at a new location in Pembroke Dock, where it already has a store, while it hopes to build a new store in Tenby.

There are currently three Lidl stores in Pembrokeshire, at Pembroke Dock, Haverfordwest and Milford Haven.

Lidl has 46 stores in south and mid Wales, including within cities such as Cardiff, Swansea, and Newport.

This comes after Lidl announced its expansion plans to have over 1,100 stores in Great Britain in town centres, edge of town centres and retail parks.

Lidl is looking for locations with easy access, strong pedestrian presence and traffic flow.

Lidl also want unit sizes which vary between 18,000 and 26,500 square feet with over 100 dedicated parking spaces.

This includes over 1.5 acres of space for standalone stores and up to 4 acres for mixed-use schemes.

Lidl are offering a competitive finder’s fee structure for new site introductions, including response within seven days, 1.5 per cent for freehold properties and 10 per cent off year one rent for leaseholds.

For more information about Lidl’s property development in south-mid Wales, contact George Ledward on 01656 678291 or email george.ledward@lidl.co.uk.