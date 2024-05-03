The two new sauces were created in conjunction with Feast, known for their food at the Tap and Tân venue in Tenby.

The Feast Hot Chipotle sauce and Feast House BBQ sauce promise to provide an unmatched depth of flavour for UK food aficionados.

The Hot Chipotle sauce, made from smoked jalapenos and chocolate ghost chillies, delivers a potent initial heat that eventually settles into a smooth, rich finish.

It's considered excellent for BBQ rubs or dips.

Meanwhile, the House BBQ sauce boasts a blend of coffee milk stouts brewed by Tenby Brewing Co and chillies from the Pembrokeshire farm.

It offers a sweet, smoky, sticky taste with a coffee and cocoa undertone.

Michelle Rosser, managing director at Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm, expressed her enthusiasm about the new sauces.

"We are always looking to push the boundaries of flavour and this partnership with Feast is an opportunity to explore new flavours and support a fantastic local business", she said.

"From the new Hot Chipotle sauce to the revised House BBQ, we believe there's something for everyone."

The sauces are priced from £5 per bottle, available at the Chilli farm's website.