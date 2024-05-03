Milford Haven Town Council has honoured some of its star citizens.
Milford Haven Citizens' Award recipients include Vikki Barker of Girlguiding Pembrokeshire, CPO (SCC) Philip Cadwell and PO (SCC) Elaine Williams, both from Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets, and John Hackett, a much-loved former postman.
Also recognised are Shane Morgan of Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society, Pill Social Centre volunteers Teresa Evans, Rose Picton and Emma Picton, and the Stroke Survivors Short Mat Bowls Volunteer Group at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.
The awards will be presented by Councillor William Elliott, mayor elect for Milford Haven, on June 7 at Pill Social Centre.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here