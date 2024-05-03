Milford Haven Citizens' Award recipients include Vikki Barker of Girlguiding Pembrokeshire, CPO (SCC) Philip Cadwell and PO (SCC) Elaine Williams, both from Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets, and John Hackett, a much-loved former postman.

Also recognised are Shane Morgan of Milford Haven Amateur Operatic Society, Pill Social Centre volunteers Teresa Evans, Rose Picton and Emma Picton, and the Stroke Survivors Short Mat Bowls Volunteer Group at Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.

The awards will be presented by Councillor William Elliott, mayor elect for Milford Haven, on June 7 at Pill Social Centre.