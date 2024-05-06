The two new products have been created in partnership with Feast, the kitchen behind Tenby's Tap & Tân restaurant.

Feast Hot Chipotle sauce and Feast House BBQ sauce are the latest additions to the vibrant range offered by the Welsh company.

The Hot Chipotle sauce, a concoction of smoked jalapeno and chocolate ghost chillies, is designed for BBQs, and It's best applied generously to fire food for a mellow, rich heat.

On the contrary, Feast House BBQ sauce incorporates coffee milk stouts from Tenby Brewing Co and home-grown chilli from Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm for a sweet, smokey, sticky taste sensation with a dash of coffee and cocoa.

They will also be utilised by Feast's culinary team to add a touch of fiery excitement to their cooking.

Michelle Rosser, co-founder, and managing director of Pembrokeshire Chilli Farm, said: "We are always looking to push the boundaries of flavour and this partnership with Feast is a great opportunity to explore new flavours and support a fantastic local business.

"From the new Hot Chipotle sauce to the revised House BBQ, we believe there’s something for everyone."

The sources are available online at https://pembrokeshirechillifarm.com/collections/feast.